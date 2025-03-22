The Mother-Son Rendezvous at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse
to
Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167
Old Mulkey Meetinghouse
Mother-Son rendezvous - 1
Mother-Son Rendezvous Flyer
The Mother-Son Rendezvous at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse
Mothers and sons (ages 6 to 96) are invited to don their camo and enjoy this
day of fun inspired by the history of Kentucky “long hunters”. Volunteers are available at every station
to help you with marksmanship, pelt identification, starting a fire with flint, bass fishing, whittling and
MORE!
$30.00 per couple
Preregistration is required and must be received at the park by 4:00pm on March 14th .
Rain will cancel. Cancellation, if necessary, will be posted to the park’s Facebook page. The rain date for this event is Saturday March 29th .
For more information call 2704878481 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/mother-son-rendezvous-8613