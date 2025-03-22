× Expand Old Mulkey Meetinghouse Mother-Son rendezvous - 1 Mother-Son Rendezvous Flyer

The Mother-Son Rendezvous at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Mothers and sons (ages 6 to 96) are invited to don their camo and enjoy this

day of fun inspired by the history of Kentucky “long hunters”. Volunteers are available at every station

to help you with marksmanship, pelt identification, starting a fire with flint, bass fishing, whittling and

MORE!

$30.00 per couple

Preregistration is required and must be received at the park by 4:00pm on March 14th .

Rain will cancel. Cancellation, if necessary, will be posted to the park’s Facebook page. The rain date for this event is Saturday March 29th .

For more information call 2704878481 or visit parks.ky.gov/events/mother-son-rendezvous-8613