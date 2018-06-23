The Motown Sounds of Touch at Boone Woods

Boone Woods County Park 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005

The Motown Sounds of Touch at Boone Woods

A top 3 finalist on the NBC show “The Winner is,” hosted by Nick Lachey, this energetic group sings hits from artists such as Earth, Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson, The Jackson 5, and more.

In case of rain, outdoor concerts will be held at the Main Library. Inclement weather after 5 p.m. may not allow enough time to move the concert indoors. Call the Rain Out Hotline at 859-334-2283 for weather updates.

For more information call (859) 334-2117 or visit boonecountyky.org/departments/parks

Boone Woods County Park 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, Kentucky 41005
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor
