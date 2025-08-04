The Mountaintop at Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

The Mountaintop at Woodford Theatre

February 6-8 / 13-15 / 20-22, 2026

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

A gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of the civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.

For more information visit woodfordtheatre.com

Info

Theater & Dance
859.873.0648
