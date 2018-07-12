The Music Man at Lexington Opera House

The LEX combines Broadway veterans, local Lexington actors, and college students from across the country, alongside the local and national Creative Team. In doing so, The LEX continues to fulfill its mission of providing first-rate, locally produced, professional theatre, while serving as a training ground for up-and-coming artists. After an extensive audition tour, seeing over 1,000 talented artists, The LEX is proud to announce its Summer 2018 Cast.

The cast of The Music Man will be led by Broadway Veterans Danny Gurwin ( The Scarlet Pimpernel, The Full Monty, Urinetown, Little Women ) as Professor Harold Hill, and Mara Davi (Dames at Sea , Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, The Drowsy Chaperone, A Chorus Line) as Marian Paroo. They will share the stage with some of Lexington’s favorite local actors including long-time SCAPA Drama Teacher Paul Thomas (as Mayor Shinn); WUKY’s Karyn Czar (as Eulalie Shinn) and Melissa Rae Wilkeson (as Mrs. Paroo.) Hill’s nemesis, Charlie Cowell, will be played by Aaron Gaines (Irish Repertory Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre D.C. and Utah Shakespeare Festival.) And the fun-loving Marcellus Washburn will be played by Justin Robertson, an accomplished actor who is also known as theatrical illustrator “Squigs,” and has been the resident artist for leading theatrical news source Broadway.com since 2010. Youth Apprentices Owen Scott (SCAPA – Bluegrass) and Taylor Riordan (The Lexington School) will play Winthrop Paroo and Amaryllis.

Rounding out the cast are terrific local actors - Gabrielle Barker, Andy Clifton, Katie Feola, Jessica Pearl French, Gregory Hancock, Katie Owen, Darian Sanders and Joseph Wrightson. Central Kentucky natives, now based in NYC, Nathan Fister and Elizabeth McGuire, will return home for the production.

College students and recent grads joining the cast include Laura Guley (Penn State) who will play Zaneeta Shinn, Trevor McChristian(Elon) who will play Tommy Djilas, Audrey Belle Adams (UK), Jessica Bayne (UK), Elle Brooks (Texas State), Brian Corkum (Texas State), Bailee Endebrock (CCM), Gabriella Enriquez (OCU), Peter Garza (Ithaca), Sam Keith (CCM), Jacob Major (Elon), Ashley Martin (NKU), Matthew Marvin (Marymount Manhattan), Resa Mishina (Rider), Aaron Robinson (Univ. of Michigan), and Daxx Jayroe Weiser (OCU).

The LEX Orchestra is comprised of spectacular instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. The pit orchestra will have 27 musicians for The Music Man!

Season Subscriptions are currently available at the Lexington Center Box Office, or by phone at (859) 233-3535. Single Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 27 at the Lexington Center Box Office, by phone at (859) 233-3535, or online at Ticketmaster.

For more information call (859) 233-3535 or visit lexingtontheatrecompany.org