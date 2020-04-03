The Music of Billy Joel and Elton at Lexington Opera House

Michael Cavanaugh announced his tour of The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, and he will perform at the Lexington Opera House on April 3, 2020. During the concert, the Lexington community will quickly understand why Reuters named Cavanaugh Entertainer of the year. He is set to perform the greatest hits of Sir Elton John and Billy Joel including “Piano Man,” “Movin’ Out,” “Crocodile Rock,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” “Benny and the Jets,” and more.

Cavanaugh was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the Broadway smash hit “Movin’ Out”. The show culminated in 2003 with both Grammy and Tony award nominations for Cavanaugh. Michael played over 2500 performances on Broadway.

He currently tours performing this show at Performing Arts Centers across the United States, as well as four different symphony productions with orchestras across the world. He has played with over 100 different symphony orchestra’s worldwide, and locally has played with the Lexington, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Nashville Symphonies.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com