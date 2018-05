The Music of Cream at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

The Music of Cream – 50th Anniversary Tour

Ginger Baker. Jack Bruce. Eric Clapton. Cream was a chemical explosion like no other, the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and so much more. Fifty years since their earth-shaking debut album, the bloodlines of that hallowed trilogy come together to pay tribute to Cream's legendary four-album reign over the psychedelic frontier of the late 1960s. Kofi BAKER (son of Ginger) and Malcolm BRUCE (son of Jack) unite with Will JOHNS (nephew of Eric and son of Zeppelin/ Stones/ Hendrix engineer Andy) to unleash the lightning that electrified a generation. Feel the fire and the freedom of "Spoonful", "Strange Brew", "Sunshine of Your Love", "White Room", "Crossroads" and "Badge" — performed by master musicians whose lives have been steeped in the Cream spirit and legacy.

