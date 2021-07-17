The Music of Queen: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, Orchestra Kentucky performs The Music Of Queen at SKyPAC on July 17, 2021 at 7:30pm. The conductor takes the podium to present Windborne’s The Music Of Queen, a program scored to extend the listening experience of Queen’s exceptional tunes. Performed by an orchestra and amplified with a full rock band and vocals, this show captures Queen’s distinct sound while presenting some familiar and lots of new musical colors.

