The Music of Queen: Orchestra Kentucky at SKyPAC

Bridging the gulf between rock n’ roll and classical music, Orchestra Kentucky performs The Music Of Queen at SKyPAC on July 17, 2021 at 7:30pm. The conductor takes the podium to present Windborne’s The Music Of Queen, a program scored to extend the listening experience of Queen’s exceptional tunes. Performed by an orchestra and amplified with a full rock band and vocals, this show captures Queen’s distinct sound while presenting some familiar and lots of new musical colors.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com