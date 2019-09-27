The Mystery of Irma Vep at Kentucky Center for the Artsat Kentucky Center for the Arts

This definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas, recently revived Off-Broadway to raves, is a quick change marathon in which two actors play all the roles. A sympathetic werewolf, a vampire, and an Egyptian princess brought to life when her tomb is opened make this a comedy that has everything.

Through October 6.

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org