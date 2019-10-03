The Mystery of Irma Vep at Kentucky Center for the Artsat Kentucky Center for the Arts
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
The Mystery of Irma Vep at Kentucky Center for the Artsat Kentucky Center for the Arts
This definitive spoof of Gothic melodramas, recently revived Off-Broadway to raves, is a quick change marathon in which two actors play all the roles. A sympathetic werewolf, a vampire, and an Egyptian princess brought to life when her tomb is opened make this a comedy that has everything.
Through October 6.
For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org