The NSCDA-KY 2025 Kentucky Culture Symposium: Kentucky Backdrops at Liberty Hall
Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
The Kentucky Culture Symposium is one of our most valuable and important programs. It brings together national scholars and experts on the historic material culture of Kentucky and its impact on Kentucky culture today.
For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History