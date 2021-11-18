The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

to

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

 The Nashville Songwriter Series presented by Jagoe Homes is back! On November 18th, Regan Stewart, Nora Collins, and Conner Sweet join us for an evening of music telling the stories behind their songs. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm.  Bar and concessions available.  Tickets are $10 each and on sale now.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the   Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org 

Info

Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum 311 W 2nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky 42301
Concerts & Live Music
270-926-7891
to
Google Calendar - The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2021-11-18 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2021-11-18 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2021-11-18 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame - 2021-11-18 18:00:00 ical