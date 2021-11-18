The Nashville Songwriter Series at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

The Nashville Songwriter Series presented by Jagoe Homes is back! On November 18th, Regan Stewart, Nora Collins, and Conner Sweet join us for an evening of music telling the stories behind their songs. Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the concert begins at 7:00 pm. Bar and concessions available. Tickets are $10 each and on sale now.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org