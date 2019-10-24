The Nashville Songwriter at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

On Thursday, October 24th, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum kicks off a new series, The Nashville Songwriter. Featuring professional songwriters based in Nashville, Tennessee, the series focuses on both hit makers and those searching for their first hit. The series highlights stories and lives of those working to create the soundtrack of America. Each event features several Nashville-based songwriters offering the backstory on their work and sharing personal experiences that shape their songs.

Ronnie Bowman and Billy Droze join us on October 24th.

The Nashville Songwriter takes place in the lobby of the Hall of Fame, with an intimate atmosphere.

Doors open at 6:30 pm, concert begins at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $15 each for reserved table seating near stage, and $5 for general admission. Bar, concessions, and table service are available during each concert.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org