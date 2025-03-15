The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

to

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve

Donation: $15/person, $10/members, Children 6 and younger are free

Creasey’s board member and garden volunteer, Dr. John Hubbard, will share his love of oak trees and how they benefit wildlife and pollinators. He will highlight important facts gleaned from Doug Tallamy’s book, The Nature of Oaks, and review the ten native oaks of Kentucky. You will discover how to identify oaks through their leaves, bark, and acorns. Weather permitting, after the indoor presentation the group will head outside for a tour of oaks in the Woodland Garden.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2025-03-15 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2025-03-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2025-03-15 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve - 2025-03-15 10:00:00 ical