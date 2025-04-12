× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve The Nature of Oaks

The Nature of Oaks at Creasey Mahan

Donation: $15/person, $10/members, Children 6 and younger are free

Creasey’s board member and garden volunteer, Dr. John Hubbard, will share his love of oak trees and how they benefit wildlife and pollinators. He will highlight important facts gleaned from Doug Tallamy’s book, The Nature of Oaks, and review the ten native oaks of Kentucky. You will discover how to identify oaks through their leaves, bark, and acorns. Weather permitting, after the indoor presentation the group will head outside for a tour of oaks in the Woodland Garden.