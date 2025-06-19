The Nerd at Barn Lot Theater
to
Barn Lot Theater 207 South Main Street, Edmonton, Kentucky 42129
Barn Lot Theater
Announcment Slides - 4
The Nerd Logo
The Nerd at Barn Lot Theater
Now an aspiring young architect in Terre Haute, Indiana, Willum Cubbert has often told his friends about the debt he owes to Rick Steadman, a fellow ex-GI whom he has never met but who saved his life after he was seriously wounded in Vietnam. He has written to Rick to say that, as long as he is alive, “you will have somebody on Earth who will do anything for you” —so Willum is delighted when Rick shows up unexpectedly at his apartment on the night of his thirty-fourth birthday party. But his delight soon fades as it becomes apparent that Rick is a hopeless “nerd” —a bumbling oaf with no social sense, little intelligence and less tact.
Rated PG for language
For more information call (270) 432-2276 or visit barnlottheater.org