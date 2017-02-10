The Nerd at Spotlight Playhouse

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

The Nerd at Spotlight Playhouse

One of the funniest plays ever written, this extraordinarily inventive, side-splitting comedy was first presented by the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, then produced in Great Britain, then went on to Broadway. The action centers on the hilarious dilemma of a young architect who is visited by a man he's never met but who saved his life in Vietnam—the visitor turning out to be an incredibly inept, hopelessly stupid "nerd" who outstays his welcome with a vengeance.

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse at Churchill's 100 Churchill Ct., Berea, Kentucky 40403

