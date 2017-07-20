The Next Generation of Distilling with the Whiskey Chicks

Join the Whisky Chicks and Jeptha Creed for an evening of games, tastings, and networking with fellow women who love whiskey!Please join us on Thursday, July 20th from 6:30-8:30pm. This will surely be a family fun event that you won’t want to miss!

Tickets are $16 for Whisky Chicks Members and $20 for non-members. This includes 2 cocktails, tastings, light bites and access to the inside event space and outside patio. Both Joyce and Autumn will be in attendance to lead us through the tasting and answer questions.

All attendees must be 21 to attend. Please drink responsibly!

For more information visit whiskychicks.com