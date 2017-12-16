The Nutcracker Dinner Party at Spindletop Hall

Experience the THE NUTCRACKER up close while enjoying a sumptuous meal at the magnificent Spindletop Hall. Choose to attend the afternoon tea for a light meal and a quick tour through the land of sweets or the full dinner for an entire evening of entertainment. Marie and the Nutcracker Prince, Snow Queen, Sugar Plum and the other magical guests will re-enact the Stahlbaum holiday party, midnight battle, and tour through the Land of Sweets to the timeless music of Tchaikovsky. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Both the Tea Party and the Dinner Party will have table service dining. Please add comments to the ticket order if there are special seating needs or to request groups to be seated together. A cash bar will be available for beer, wine, and spirits.

DINNER PARTY MENU

Salad

Mansion Salad (Our House Signature)

Artisan Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickled Baby Beets, Deviled Eggs

Mansion Vinaigrette (V, GF)

Entrée

Turkey Breast Roulade

Served with Shiitake-Goat Cheese Bread Pudding, Green Beans and Cranberry Au Jus

For Guests that identify a dietary need in advance

Wild Mushroom Risotto

Served with Shiitake, Oyster and Cremini Mushrooms, Chives and Truffle Oil (V, VG, GF)

Dessert

Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte

Served with Hazelnut-Chocolate Sauce and a mini scoop of peppermint ice cream (V, GF)

All meals include rolls, coffee, ice tea and soft drinks

For more information call (859) 233-3925 or visit lexingtonballet.org