The Nutcracker Dinner Party at Spindletop Hall
Experience the THE NUTCRACKER up close while enjoying a sumptuous meal at the magnificent Spindletop Hall. Choose to attend the afternoon tea for a light meal and a quick tour through the land of sweets or the full dinner for an entire evening of entertainment. Marie and the Nutcracker Prince, Snow Queen, Sugar Plum and the other magical guests will re-enact the Stahlbaum holiday party, midnight battle, and tour through the Land of Sweets to the timeless music of Tchaikovsky. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!
Both the Tea Party and the Dinner Party will have table service dining. Please add comments to the ticket order if there are special seating needs or to request groups to be seated together. A cash bar will be available for beer, wine, and spirits.
DINNER PARTY MENU
Salad
Mansion Salad (Our House Signature)
Artisan Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Pickled Baby Beets, Deviled Eggs
Mansion Vinaigrette (V, GF)
Entrée
Turkey Breast Roulade
Served with Shiitake-Goat Cheese Bread Pudding, Green Beans and Cranberry Au Jus
For Guests that identify a dietary need in advance
Wild Mushroom Risotto
Served with Shiitake, Oyster and Cremini Mushrooms, Chives and Truffle Oil (V, VG, GF)
Dessert
Flourless Dark Chocolate Torte
Served with Hazelnut-Chocolate Sauce and a mini scoop of peppermint ice cream (V, GF)
All meals include rolls, coffee, ice tea and soft drinks
For more information call (859) 233-3925 or visit lexingtonballet.org