The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House

The Nutcracker marches back onto Lexington Opera House stage this holiday season in an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Dec 14 Friday 7:30 PM

Dec 15 Saturday 2:00 PM

Dec 15 Saturday 7:30 PM

Dec 16 Sunday 2:00 PM

Dec 21 Friday 7:30 PM

Dec 22 Saturday 2:00 PM

Dec 22 Saturday 7:30 PM

Dec 23 Sunday 2:00 PM

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com