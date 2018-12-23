The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House

to Google Calendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House

The Nutcracker marches back onto Lexington Opera House stage this holiday season in an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse King and travel to the Land of Sweets. Lexington Ballet performs this beautiful masterpiece under the artistic direction of Luis Dominguez. It's sure to put you in the Christmas spirit!

Dec 14 Friday 7:30 PM

Dec 15 Saturday 2:00 PM 

Dec 15 Saturday 7:30 PM 

Dec 16 Sunday 2:00 PM 

Dec 21 Friday 7:30 PM

Dec 22 Saturday 2:00 PM 

Dec 22 Saturday 7:30 PM

Dec 23 Sunday 2:00 PM

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00 iCalendar - The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House - 2018-12-23 14:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Submit Yours