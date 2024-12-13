The Nutcracker by Lexington Ballet Company at Lexington Opera House

The popularity of the ballet is immense and it provides an unforgettable spark to everyone's holiday season. Join us as Lexington Ballet celebrates the 50th Golden Anniversary. The Nutcracker marches back onto the Lexington Opera House stage this holiday season in an enchanting production that will delight every member of the family. Join Marie on a magical journey with the Sugar Plum Fairy, waltzing flowers, the Snow Queen, and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince as they battle the Mouse Queen and travel to the Land of Sweets. It’s sure to put you in the Holiday spirit!

Performance Dates: December 13-22, 2024

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com