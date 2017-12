The Nutcracker in One Act

Presented in a single, family-friendly act, this performance was created with younger audiences in mind, condensing the enchantment to capture the attention of kids. Complete the magic of the holidays with BYB's performance of The Nutcracker in One Act!

BluegrassYouthBallet.org

Friday, December 15 | 7PM

Saturday, December 16 | 2PM

Singletary Center for the Arts | 405 Rose St

$20 | $17 for students

For more information call 859.271.4472 or visit BluegrassYouthBallet.org