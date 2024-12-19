The Oak Ridge Boys 2024 American Made Christmas Farewell Tour at The SKyPAC

Each year, The Oak Ridge Boys’ Christmas tour plays to packed houses across North America. This year the group’s American Made Christmas Farewell Tour will be coming to Bowling Green!

The extended show will feature a mixture of traditional and contemporary songs—religious, romantic, and fun holiday tunes—as well as some of the Grammy Award-winning quartet’s classic country-pop hits like Elvira, Bobbie Sue, and Thank God For Kids. This Oak Ridge Boys’ musical production with its beautiful visuals, falling snow, and Christmas trees is entertaining for adults and children of all ages and includes a visit from Santa Claus and songs from the group’s seven, bestselling Christmas CDs. Through the years is has become a fun, family holiday tradition.

For more information call 270.904.1880 or visit theskypac.com