The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC

to Google Calendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC

 The group has scored 12 gold, three platinum, and one double platinum album—plus one double platinum single—and had more than a dozen national Number One singles and over 30 Top Ten hits.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Oak Ridge Boys at SKyPAC - 2019-10-18 19:00:00