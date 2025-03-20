The Odd Couple at Woodford Theatre

Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same.

Female Version: 03/20, 03/22, 03/28, 03/30

Male Version: 03/21, 03/23, 03/27, 03/29

