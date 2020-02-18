The Office! A Musical Parody at Lexington Opera House
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
It’s a typical morning at Scranton’s third largest paper company until, for no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees of Dunder Mifflin. Don’t miss this hilarious, unauthorized parody of your favorite TV show.
