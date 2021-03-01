The Other South: Photographs by Laura Lee Brown

In November 2017, native Kentuckian and 21c co-founder Laura Lee Brown went on a photographic journey to Antarctica, the seventh of seven continents she has visited in her lifetime. During the 27-day trip, she photographed the wildlife and landscapes of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the Antarctic Peninsula, and the South Shetland Islands. Much of the time she and her fellow photographers worked in difficult shooting conditions, carrying their gear over long distances of ice and snow, photographing from the ship and from moving Zodiacs, and navigating back through the notorious Drake Passage. The reward for their efforts included encounters with the diverse species of wildlife and stunning landscapes of these remote locations.

For more information visit spalding.edu