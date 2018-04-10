Purchase Players Community Performing Arts Center Presents The Owl and the Pussycat

In a San Francisco loft, aspiring author Felix focuses his binoculars on a prostitute plying her trade. He complains to the landlord, has her evicted, and finds trouble pounding on his door in the form of Doris, not a prostitute, but an aspiring “model and actress, thank you very much.” She figures he owes her a bed for the night, an arrangement that leads to hilarity. Alan Alda and Diana Sands took the roles on Broadway, George Segal and Barbra Streisand on film.

For more information call 270.251.9035 or visit purchaseplayers.com