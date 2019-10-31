The Paramount Players Present Carrie The Musical

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

The Paramount Players Present Carrie The Musical

 Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast who's bullied by the popular crowd, and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. But Carrie's just discovered she's got a special power, and if pushed too far, she's not afraid to use it…

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

View Map
Theater & Dance
