The Paramount Players Present Frozen

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

 A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
