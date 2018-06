The Paramount Players Present Music Man

Paramount Players Series

Friday, May 10th at 7:30pm

Saturday, May 11th at 3:00pm and 7:30pm

–

Tickets: Adults: $30

Students: $18

Call the box office to purchase a $50 family pass to all 3 shows!

$2 added on the day of show.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com