The Paramount Players Present: It's A Wonderful Life

at Paramount Arts Center

LIMITED TICKETS, SOCIALLY DISTANCED. For groups of 3+, call Box Office at 606-324-0007 for seating.

Adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers. Based on the film by Frank Capra and the story by Peter Van Doren Stern.

'It's a Wonderful Life' has become almost as familiar as Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com