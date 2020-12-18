The Paramount Players Present: It's A Wonderful Life
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
The Paramount Players Present: It's A Wonderful Life
at Paramount Arts Center
LIMITED TICKETS, SOCIALLY DISTANCED. For groups of 3+, call Box Office at 606-324-0007 for seating.
Adapted for the stage by James W. Rodgers. Based on the film by Frank Capra and the story by Peter Van Doren Stern.
'It's a Wonderful Life' has become almost as familiar as Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

