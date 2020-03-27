The Passing Zone Comedy at the Clemens Fine Arts Center

The Passing Zone has been wowing audiences for decades with hilarious, award-winning performances. Their combination of comedy, dexterity, danger, and hilarity has audiences on their feet all across the globe. The Passing Zone saves the world from boredom and the mundane by putting themselves at risk for your amusement! Save the date, because there’s nothing more important than saving the world!

For more information call (270) 534-3212 or visit westkentucky.kctcs.edu/community