The Passing Zone Saves the World

Can Jon Wee and Owen Morse save the world through laughter and dangerous stunts? It can’t hurt to try, so that’s exactly what they are going to do!

The Passing Zone has been wowing audiences for decades with hilarious, award-winning performances. They have been finalists on America’s Got Talent, they have performed at the White House, and they hold 4 Guinness World Records. Their combination of comedy, dexterity, danger, and hilarity has audiences on their feet all across the globe.

And now, with The Passing Zone Saves the World, Jon and Owen put the world’s troubles on their shoulders, and attempt to save us all! From what? How do they do it? By temporarily suspending gravity. By turning chainsaws into dance partners rather than tools for wiping out rain forests. Through infectious laughter, not infectious disease. The Passing Zone saves the world from boredom and the mundane by putting themselves at risk for your amusement! Imagine a show without hatred, ignorance, and bigotry! Are they superheroes? Or are they just a couple of talented guys who will make you forget your troubles and laugh til your face hurts? Either way, the world becomes a better place while these guys are on stage. So whether your favorite part will be the stun gun, the chainsaws, the superhero capes, or the ping pong balls… save the date, because there’s nothing more important than saving the world!

For more information call (270) 377-3115 or visit felixmartinhall.org