The Penguin Project

Playhouse in the Park was honored in 2014 to become the seventh theatre in the country to be a part of The Penguin Project. The project has been wildly successful - with the Artists, the Mentors, the Creative Team, the Families, and the Audiences! The Penguin Project was created by Dr. Andrew Morgan and brings together Artists, who are children and young adults with disabilities, and Peer-Mentors who provide on-stage support. The Penguins will take the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical.

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org