The Perfect Dinner Party 101

Nov 09th 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

2nd Floor Meeting Room

With Sara Bradley Chef /Proprietor of The Freight House

Stressing out about the upcoming holidays? Worried about how you’ll be able to pull off that big holiday dinner? Let Chef Sara Bradley from Paducah's Freight House help you with that! She will be sharing some of her favorite holiday recipes, as well as some tips and tricks of the trade for making holiday dinners a breeze!

Born and raised in western Kentucky, chef Sara Bradley is no stranger to the delightful taste that seasonal menu items bring to the dinner table. From the classroom for cooks at Johnson and Wales University in Charlotte, NC, the Country Club of Birmingham, AL, the Dovetail in New York City, to the Blackbird in Chicago, IL, Sara has honed her kitchen skills in some of the best beef and bourbon backrooms east of the Mississippi.

Bradley's new farm-to-table restaurant The Freight House is located in the old freight depot on South 3rd St.

With no appetite for frozen foods and plenty of ideas for serving up fresh, seasonal menu items, chef Bradley cooks with only the finest, freshest ingredients.

"Eating is an ethical act," chef Bradley says. "by supporting the people and lands around my home, I truly feel that I’m doing the right thing. when there is an honest exchange between the producer and the consumer, everyone benefits."

For more information visit mclib.net