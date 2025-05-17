The Permanent Collection Exhibition at Yeiser Art Center

Come experience The Permanent Collection Exhibition at Yeiser Art Center—an inspiring journey through 68 years of local and regional artistic expression. Each piece reflects the rich history and creative spirit that define our community.

Whether you're a familiar face or discovering us for the first time, this exhibition is your chance to see the heart of Yeiser’s legacy. Don’t miss it—on view now through July 19th!

📍 Yeiser Art Center | 🗓️ May 17 – July 19, 2025

For more information, please call 270.442.2453 or visit https://theyeiser.org/.