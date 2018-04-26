The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace

to Google Calendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00

The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202

The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace

Louisville Palace

April 26, 2018

Presale Info: Thursday, November 3 at 10am through 10pm | Use Code: BEATS

On Sale: Friday, November 3 at 10am 27 at 10am  https://concerts1.livenation.com/event/1600535AE830793B

All ages are welcome.

 Service charges not included on ticket prices. Tickets subject to price increases day of show. Tickets may be purchased at LouisvillePalace.com, The Louisville Palace Box Office (625 South Fourth Street), all Ticketmaster locations or charge by phone at 800.745.3000.

For more information call 800-745-3000 or visit LouisvillePalace.com

Info
The Louisville Palace 625 S 4th St, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-883-5774
to Google Calendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Piano Guys at The Louisville Palace - 2018-04-26 19:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

October 31, 2017

Wednesday

November 1, 2017

Thursday

November 2, 2017

Friday

November 3, 2017

Saturday

November 4, 2017

Sunday

November 5, 2017

Monday

November 6, 2017

Submit Yours