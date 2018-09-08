The Pikeville Street Car Drag Race

On the second weekend of every month, from May to October, you will find racing enthusiasts from all over the United States cruising into Downtown Pikeville for the Pikeville Streetcar Drag Racing Challenge, a competition that celebrates high octane race cars and cutting edge vehicles.

This three-time award-winning event features high-powered hot rods racing down Pikeville’s Riverfill drag strip. The Pikeville Street Car Drag Race begins with Friday Night Drag Racing, featuring a “Grudge Race”, food and more, from 7-11:30 p.m., at the Wrightway Raceway in the Riverfill Arena. Saturday will feature the Pikeville Street Car Drag Races on the Wrightway Raceway in the Riverfill Arena beginning that afternoon. If you love the smell of burnt rubber and the roar of racing engines, make sure you plan a road trip to Pikeville today!

2018 Schedule

July 20 & 21

Pikeville Streetcar Drag Racing Challenge

August 10 & 11

Pikeville Streetcar Drag Racing Challenge

September 7 & 8

Pikeville Streetcar Drag Racing Challenge

October 12 & 13

Pikeville Streetcar Drag Racing Challenge

Track Rats Race: Shop with a First Responder

Events and dates are subject to change.

For more information visit visitpikeville.com