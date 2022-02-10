The Play That Goes Wrong at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

The Play That Goes Wrong – February 10-12, 2022, Dinner at 6, Show at 7:30 p.m.Tickets: Dinner & Play: $28; Play only option: $14. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a show—an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything (including their lines). Nevertheless, the accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this Olivier Award–winning comedy is a global phenomenon that’s guaranteed to leave you aching with laughter! Produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. Dinner will be served next door in the Beshear Education Center Community Room. Seating for the play will be in the auditorium. Auditions: November 29, 2021 @ 6:30 p.m. Call 270-821-2787 for more information. Support provided by the Gladys Martin Appreciation of Local Arts Endowment & the Miner Family Arts Endowment. Permanent support for Community Theatre provided by The J.B. & Kiel Moore Community Programs Endowment.

For more information call (270) 824-8650 or visit glemacenter.org