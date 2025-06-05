The Play that Goes Wrong at Pioneer Playhouse

The smash hit on Broadway and London’s West End will make you keel over…with laughter! Part Monty Python, part Sherlock Holmes, this zany, award-winning comedy has become a global phenomenon, and this is the first professional production in Kentucky! Don’t miss a chance to die…laughing! Rated G

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.