The Polar Express Experience at Sauerbeck Family Drive In
Sauerbeck Family Drive In 3210 D.W. Griffith Ln., La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Pricing is per carload of up to 6 people.
December 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th & 21st from 6 – 8:30 pm
If you are looking for a great holiday event to enjoy with your family, visit the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In for a showing of one of the best Christmas movies of all times! The Polar Express Experience will take families on a journey to our own “North Pole” with your Golden Ticket. Gates open at 4:30 pm. From 4:30 – 6 pm, Santa or Mrs. Claus will be waiving to cars as they enter - Please arrive during your ticketed time to avoid long lines. Enjoy the Drive-Thru Treat Stations before parking which will feature - Hot Chocolate, Candy Cane, Christmas Cookie and Silver Bell. At 6 pm there will be an on screen introduction from Santa and Mrs. Claus of a reading of “Twas The Night Before Christmas”. At 6:20 pm the movie will begin and end at 8 pm.
For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/