The Polar Express at Big South Fork Scenic Railway

Experience the Polar Express! This immersive family-oriented experience includes hot chocolate, cookies and singing dancing servers just like the movie. Not to mention, guests can expect to visit the North Pole and catch a glimpse of Santa. Popular dates and times are expected to fill quickly, but seats are now available for departures beginning November 18th and continuing through December 23rd.

TIMES DIFFER ACCORDING TO DAY. To choose a day and time that works best for you, be sure to visit: https://stearnsthepolarexpressride.com

For more information call 606-376-5330 or visit stearnsthepolarexpressride.com