The Polar Express at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center

Movie Series

Thursday, December 20th at 6:30 pm

–

Tickets: $10

Snack Pack: $5

Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com