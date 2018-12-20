The Polar Express at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

The Polar Express at The Paramount Arts Center

Paramount Arts Center

Movie Series

Thursday, December 20th at 6:30 pm

Tickets: $10

Snack Pack: $5

Tom Hanks and director Robert Zemeckis (“Forrest Gump”; “Cast Away”) reunite for “Polar Express,” an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
JJ18

