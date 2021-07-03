The Pour Decisions at Lover’s Leap Vineyards & Winery

× Expand Event flyer Event flyer for concert series at Lover's Leap Vineyards & Winery

During what is their 20th year in business, Lover’s Leap Vineyards & Winery will be presenting a summer of food, music and wine.

On different dates throughout the summer there will be live music, food trucks and, of course, wine.

The schedule includes:

July 3 – The Pour decisions performing, with food from Mr. Gyros Greek Food

July 31 – Jeff Barnes Band performing, with food from Hill of Beans BBQ

Aug. 14 – The Highs & The Lows performing, with food from Mr. Gyros Greek Food

For more information call (502) 839-1299 or visit visitlawrenceburgky.com/event/