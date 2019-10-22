The Price Is Right Live at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

The Price Is Right Live at Rupp Arena

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to hear their names called and "Come On Down" to win.  Prizes may include appliances, vacations and possibly a new car!  Play classic games just like on television's longest running and most popular game show…from Plinko™ to Cliffhangers™  to The Big Wheel™ and even the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold-out audiences for more than 14 years, the Price Is Right Live™ has entertained millions of guests and given away more than 12 million dollars in cash and prizes.

If you’re a fan of The Price Is Right™ on TV, you’ll no doubt love this exciting, live (non-televised), on-stage version of the show!

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Info

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
