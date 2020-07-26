The Price is Right Live! at Appalachian Wireless Arena

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko™, Cliffhangers™, The Big Wheel™, and the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live™ has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

