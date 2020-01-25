The Princess and the Peas
The Princess and the Peas By Vivian Snipes
Who is your favorite superhero? Princess loves strong characters that zip through space and jump buildings with a single bound - but one thing she can’t stand is her name – Princess. Princesses can’t be superheroes… can they? Vivian Hill Snipes, LCT Artistic Director, takes on this modern retelling of the classic tale all about what is means to be SUPER and what it means to be a princess.
PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:
Saturday, January 25 @ 11:00am
Saturday, January 25 @ 2:00pm
Saturday, January 25 @ 7:00pm
Sunday, January 26 @ 2:00pm
$20 adults, $15 children under 18
Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up
Performed on the LCT Main Stage
You’ll like this play if you like stories about: fairy tales with a twist, strong female characters, and family
Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission
