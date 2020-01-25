× Expand Lexington Children's Theatre The Princess and the Peas By Vivian Snipes

The Princess and the Peas

Who is your favorite superhero? Princess loves strong characters that zip through space and jump buildings with a single bound - but one thing she can’t stand is her name – Princess. Princesses can’t be superheroes… can they? Vivian Hill Snipes, LCT Artistic Director, takes on this modern retelling of the classic tale all about what is means to be SUPER and what it means to be a princess.

PUBLIC PERFORMANCES:

Saturday, January 25 @ 11:00am

Saturday, January 25 @ 2:00pm

Saturday, January 25 @ 7:00pm

Sunday, January 26 @ 2:00pm

$20 adults, $15 children under 18

Best enjoyed by ages 4 and up

Performed on the LCT Main Stage

You’ll like this play if you like stories about: fairy tales with a twist, strong female characters, and family

Approximately 1 hour long with no intermission

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org