The Queen's Cartoonists at the Norton Center

From the zany swing of classic Saturday morning cartoon anarchy, to the sweep of bygone Disney and contemporary smallscreen favorites like The Simpsons, the music that underpins these beloved touchstones is like a universal language. The Queen’s Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons and contemporary animation synchronized to video projections of the original films, leading the audience through a world of virtuosic musicianship and multi-instrumental mayhem. Equal parts performance, preservation, and education, this diverse concert is tied together with comedic anecdotes involving the cartoons and their composers creating a musical circus. This show is for all ages – from 6 to 106!

For more information call (859) 236-4692 or visit nortoncenter.com