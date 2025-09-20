× Expand The Return Of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute To Elvis (Covington, KY Sept, 2025) The Return Of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute To Elvis (Covington, KY Sept, 2025)

The Return Of The King: An Unrivaled Tribute To Elvis

Experience what it was like to see Elvis in his youthful prime! This high energy, authentic production takes you on a journey through each era of Elvis' exciting career. This is a must see show for any Elvis fan!!

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3184696-0?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sat, 20 Sep 2025 19:00 - 21:00

Venue details: Madison Theater, 730 Madison Avenue, Covington, Kentucky, 41011, United States

Category: Festivals | Live Music

Price: Tiered pricing: USD 35.00

For more information call +1-859-491-2444 or visit go.evvnt.com/3184696-2?pid=11713